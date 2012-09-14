FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian spot gas falls on moderate weather
#Energy
September 14, 2012 / 5:56 PM / 5 years ago

Canadian spot gas falls on moderate weather

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* AECO down C$0.08 at C$2.28/GJ
    * Export prices fall

    CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Canadian spot natural
gas prices fell on Friday as forecasters called for mild
seasonal weather over the coming week and as futures weakened.
    Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
eased 8 Canadian cents to average C$2.28 a gigajoule. Deals were
done between C$2.25 and C$2.33 a GJ.
    Daytime temperatures in Toronto, Canada's largest market,
and southern Alberta will be on either side of normal through
Thursday, according to Environment Canada.
   
    Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 15.55 billion cubic
feet, 692 million cubic feet under TransCanada Corp's 
target line pack. Producers delivered 9.35 bcf into the system
and a net 343 mmcf was placed into st o rage facilities in the
province.
    Export prices were also lower. Spot gas at Niagara, for
shipment into the U.S. Northeast, fell 9 cents to average $3.22
per mmBtu.         
    Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.75 per mmBtu, down 8
cents. 
    ($1=$0.97 Canadian)
    
 AECO Forwards:    9/14/12          9/13/12
 bal. September    C$2.29-2.34      C$2.28-2.33
 October           C$2.34-2.39      C$2.42-2.47
 Nov.'12-Oct.'13   C$2.84-2.89      C$2.85-2.90
 
 (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by Bernard Orr)

