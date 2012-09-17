FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian spot gas falls on cool forecasts, futures
#Energy
September 17, 2012 / 7:01 PM / in 5 years

Canadian spot gas falls on cool forecasts, futures

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* AECO down C$0.06 at C$2.22/GJ
    * Export prices fall

    CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Canadian spot natural
gas prices fell on Monday on cool temperatures in eastern
markets and a drop in futures.
    Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
fell 6 Canadian cents from Friday to average C$2.22 a gigajoule.
Deals were done between C$2.19 and C$2.24 a GJ.
    Daytime temperatures in Toronto, Canada's largest market,
will be below normal through Sunday, Environment Canada said.
Southern Alberta will be warmer than normal for the next six
days.
   
    Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 15.88 billion cubic
feet, 360 million cubic feet under TransCanada Corp's 
target line pack. Producers delivered 9.49 bcf into the system
and a net 294 mmcf was placed into st o rage facilities in the
province.
    Export prices were also lower. Spot gas at Niagara, for
shipment into the U.S. Northeast, fell 3 cents from Friday to
average $3.18 per mmBtu.         
    Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.69 per mmBtu, down 6
cents. 
    ($1=$0.97 Canadian)
    
 AECO Forwards:    9/17/12          9/14/12
 bal. September    C$2.19-2.24      C$2.29-2.34
 October           C$2.27-2.32      C$2.34-2.39
 Nov.'12-Oct.'13   C$2.79-2.84      C$2.84-2.89
 
 (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

