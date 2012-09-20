Canadian spot gas unchanged as supply offsets storage

* AECO unchanged at C$2.28/GJ * Export prices fall CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Canadian spot natural gas prices were flat on Thursday as tight short-term supply offset a bearish storage report. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta was unchanged at an average C$2.28 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$2.24 and C$2.29 a GJ. Daytime temperatures in Toronto, Canada's largest market, will be mostly cooler than normal through Wednesday, Environment Canada said. Southern Alberta is forecast to be warmer than normal for the next week. In its weekly report, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said inventories rose last week by 67 billion cubic feet to 3.496 trillion cubic feet. Traders and analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 64 bcf gain. In Canada stocks last week rose 10 bcf, or 1.5 percent, to 682.2 bcf, Canadian Enerdata reported. Canadian storage facilities ended the week at 93.5 percent of capacity. A year earlier they were 85.1 percent full. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 15.78 billion cubic feet, 453 million cubic feet under TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 9.32 bcf into the system and a net 246 mmcf was placed into st o rage facilities in the province. Export prices were lower. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, fell 6 cents to average $3.03 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.69 per mmBtu, down 1 cent. ($1=$0.98 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 9/20/12 9/19/12 bal. September C$2.20-2.25 C$2.20-2.25 October C$2.27-2.32 C$2.29-2.34 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.82-2.87 C$2.82-2.87 (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Marguerita Choy)