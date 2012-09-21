FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian spot gas falls on forecasts, lower demand
September 21, 2012 / 6:51 PM / 5 years ago

Canadian spot gas falls on forecasts, lower demand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* AECO down C$0.08 at C$2.20/GJ
    * Export prices fall

    CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Canadian spot natural
gas prices fell on Friday on lighter weekend demand and mild
weather in most markets.
    Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
fell 8 Canadian cents to average C$2.20 a gigajoule. Deals were
done between C$2.18 and C$2.23 a GJ.
    Daytime temperatures in Toronto, Canada's largest market,
will be mostly cooler than normal through Thursday, Environment
Canada said. Southern Alberta is forecast to be warmer than
normal for the next week.
   
    Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 15.78 billion cubic
feet, 761 million cubic feet under TransCanada Corp's 
target line pack. Producers delivered 9.41 bcf into the system
and a net 319 mmcf was placed into storage facilities in the
province.
    Export prices were lower. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment
into the U.S. Northeast, fell 3 cents to average $3.00 per
mmBtu.         
    Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.62 per mmBtu, down 7
cents. 
    ($1=$0.98 Canadian)
    
 AECO Forwards:    9/21/12          9/20/12
 bal. September    C$2.21-2.26      C$2.20-2.25
 October           C$2.29-2.34      C$2.27-2.32
 Nov.'12-Oct.'13   C$2.87-2.92      C$2.82-2.87
 
 (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

