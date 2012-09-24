FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian spot gas edges down on mild weather
#Energy
September 24, 2012 / 7:41 PM / 5 years ago

Canadian spot gas edges down on mild weather

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* AECO down C$0.02 at C$2.18/GJ
    * Export prices rise

    CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Canadian spot natural
gas prices fell on Monday on mild temperatures in most markets
and adequate short term supply in Alberta.
    Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
fell 2 Canadian cents to from Friday to average C$2.18 a
gigajoule. Deals were done between C$2.17 and C$2.20 a GJ.
    Daytime temperatures in Toronto, Canada's largest market,
will run on either side of normal over the next six days,
Environment Canada said. Southern Alberta is forecast to be
warmer than normal through Sunday.
   
    Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.2 billion cubic
feet, 35 million cubic feet under TransCanada Corp's 
target line pack. Producers delivered 9.56 bcf into the system
and a net 557 mmcf was placed into st o rage facilities in the
province.
    Export prices rose. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into
the U.S. Northeast, rose a penny from Friday to average $3.01
per mmBtu.         
    Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.72 per mmBtu, up 10
cents. 
    ($1=$0.98 Canadian)
    
 AECO Forwards:    9/24/12          9/21/12
 bal. September    C$2.22-2.27      C$2.21-2.26
 October           C$2.26-2.31      C$2.29-2.34
 Nov.'12-Oct.'13   C$2.90-2.95      C$2.87-2.92
 
 (Reporting by Scott Haggett)

