Canadian spot gas edges down on mild weather

* AECO down C$0.02 at C$2.18/GJ * Export prices rise CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Canadian spot natural gas prices fell on Monday on mild temperatures in most markets and adequate short term supply in Alberta. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta fell 2 Canadian cents to from Friday to average C$2.18 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$2.17 and C$2.20 a GJ. Daytime temperatures in Toronto, Canada's largest market, will run on either side of normal over the next six days, Environment Canada said. Southern Alberta is forecast to be warmer than normal through Sunday. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.2 billion cubic feet, 35 million cubic feet under TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 9.56 bcf into the system and a net 557 mmcf was placed into st o rage facilities in the province. Export prices rose. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, rose a penny from Friday to average $3.01 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.72 per mmBtu, up 10 cents. ($1=$0.98 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 9/24/12 9/21/12 bal. September C$2.22-2.27 C$2.21-2.26 October C$2.26-2.31 C$2.29-2.34 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.90-2.95 C$2.87-2.92 (Reporting by Scott Haggett)