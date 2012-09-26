FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canadian spot gas rises on futures, short-term supply
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
September 26, 2012 / 6:56 PM / in 5 years

Canadian spot gas rises on futures, short-term supply

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* AECO up C$0.08 at C$2.35/GJ
    * Export prices rise

    CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Canadian spot natural
gas prices rose on Wednesday on higher futures and tightening
short-term supply in Alberta.
    Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
rose 8 Canadian cents to average C$2.35 a gigajoule. Deals were
done between C$2.30 and C$2.37 a GJ.
    Daytime temperatures in Toronto, Canada's largest market,
will run a degree or two on either side of normal over the next
six days, Environment Canada said. Southern Alberta is forecast
to be warmer than normal until Monday.
   
    Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.09 billion cubic
feet, 151 million cubic feet under TransCanada Corp's 
target line pack. Producers delivered 9.34 bcf into the system
and a net 229 mmcf was placed into st o rage facilities in the
province.
    Export prices rose. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into
the U.S. Northeast, rose 14 cents to average $3.14 per mmBtu.   
     
    Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.78 per mmBtu, up 8 cents.
    ($1=$0.98 Canadian)
    
 AECO Forwards:    9/26/12          9/25/12
 bal. September    C$2.31-2.36      C$2.24-2.29
 October           C$2.41-2.46      C$2.34-2.39
 Nov.'12-Oct.'13   C$2.96-3.01      C$2.93-2.98
 
 (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.