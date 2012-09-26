Canadian spot gas rises on futures, short-term supply

* AECO up C$0.08 at C$2.35/GJ * Export prices rise CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Canadian spot natural gas prices rose on Wednesday on higher futures and tightening short-term supply in Alberta. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta rose 8 Canadian cents to average C$2.35 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$2.30 and C$2.37 a GJ. Daytime temperatures in Toronto, Canada's largest market, will run a degree or two on either side of normal over the next six days, Environment Canada said. Southern Alberta is forecast to be warmer than normal until Monday. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.09 billion cubic feet, 151 million cubic feet under TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 9.34 bcf into the system and a net 229 mmcf was placed into st o rage facilities in the province. Export prices rose. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, rose 14 cents to average $3.14 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.78 per mmBtu, up 8 cents. ($1=$0.98 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 9/26/12 9/25/12 bal. September C$2.31-2.36 C$2.24-2.29 October C$2.41-2.46 C$2.34-2.39 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.96-3.01 C$2.93-2.98 (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)