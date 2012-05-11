Canadian spot gas climbs to 10-week high

* AECO rises C$0.08 to C$1.98/GJ * Export prices mixed CALGARY, Alberta, May 11 (Reuters) - Canadian spot natural gas prices rose on Friday to their highest in more than 10 weeks on tightening short-term supplies in Alberta and this week's smaller-than-expected U.S. weekly storage build. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta climbed 8 Canadian cents to average C$1.98 a gigajoule, the highest since the end of February. Deals were done between C$1.94 and C$2.03 a GJ. Southern Alberta low temperatures are expected at or above normal for the next six days, Environment Canada said. Toronto lows are forecast at warmer-than-average values through the period. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.28 billion cubic feet, 520 mmcf under operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 9.8 bcf into the system and a net 760 mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province. Export prices were mixed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, rose 1 cent to average $2.64 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border was unchanged at $2.18 per mmBtu. ($1=$1.00 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 5/11/12 5/10/12 Bal. May C$1.90-1.95 C$1.89-1.94 June C$1.94-1.99 C$1.89-1.94 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.98-3.03 C$2.98-3.03 (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by David Gregorio)