Canadian spot gas falls on supplies, weather

* AECO down C$0.08 at C$2/GJ * Export prices mixed CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Canadian spot natural gas prices fell on Friday on ample Alberta supplies and moderate weather forecasts. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta eased 8 Canadian cents to average C$2.00 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$1.95 and C$2.06 a GJ. Environment Canada said low temperatures in Toronto will be above normal for most of the next six days. Southern Alberta temperatures are forecast to fall to below normal for three days starting Saturday, then warm up again by the middle of next week. AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the U.S. Northeast and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to average mostly above normal for the next 10 days. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.9 billion cubic feet, 97 mmcf above operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 10.42 bcf into the system and a net 774 million cubic feet was withdrawn from storage facilities in the province. Export prices were mixed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, slipped 8 cents to average $3.00 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.73 per mmBtu, up 6 cents. ($1=$1 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 2/24/12 2/23/12 Bal. February C$1.97-2.02 C$2.06-2.11 March C$1.92-1.97 C$1.99-2.04 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$3.04-3.09 C$3.10-3.15 (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Rob Wilson)