Canadian spot gas rises on cold western weather

* AECO up C$0.03 at C$2.03/GJ * Export prices mixed CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Canadian spot natural gas prices rose on Monday on cold western weather and tight short-term supply in Alberta. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta rose 3 Canadian cents from Friday to average C$2.03 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$1.96 and C$2.09 a GJ. Environment Canada said low temperatures in Toronto will be above normal for most of the next six days. Southern Alberta temperatures are forecast to stay below normal until Saturday. AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the U.S. Northeast and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to mostly average above normal for the next week. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.08 billion cubic feet, 744 mmcf under operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 10.42 bcf into the system and a net 896 million cubic feet was withdrawn from storage facilities in the province. Export prices were mixed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, slipped a penny from Friday to average $2.99 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.75 per mmBtu, up 2 cents. ($1=$1 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 2/27/12 2/24/12 Bal. February C$1.94-1.99 C$1.97-2.02 March C$1.91-1.96 C$1.92-1.97 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$3.00-3.05 C$3.04-3.09 (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Peter Galloway)