Canadian spot gas at 10-yr low on demand prospects
#Energy
February 28, 2012 / 8:35 PM / 6 years ago

Canadian spot gas at 10-yr low on demand prospects

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* AECO down C$0.17 at C$1.86/GJ
    * Export prices fall

    CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Canadian spot
natural gas prices dropped to 10-year lows on Tuesday as mild
weather in big markets cut into demand and futures fell.	
    Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
fell 17 Canadian cents to average C$1.86 a gigajoule, the lowest
level since July 2002. Deals were done between C$1.82 and C$1.90
a GJ.	
    Environment Canada said low temperatures in Toronto will be
above normal through Saturday and then dip to more normal
levels. Southern Alberta temperatures are forecast to stay below
normal through Friday, and then turn warmer than usual through
Monday.	
    AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the U.S. Northeast
and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to mostly average above
normal for the next two weeks.	
    	
    Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.54 billion cubic
feet, 300 million cubic feet under operator TransCanada Corp's
 target line pack.     	
    Producers delivered 10.27 bcf into the system and a net 1.82
bcf was withdrawn from storage facilities in the province. 	
    Export prices fell. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into
the U.S. Northeast, fell 11 cents to average $2.88 per mmBtu.   
     	
    Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.54 per mmBtu, down 21
cents. 	
    ($1=$1 Canadian)	
    	
 AECO Forwards:    2/28/12          2/27/12
 Bal. February     C$1.86-1.91      C$1.94-1.99
 March             C$1.78-1.83      C$1.91-1.96
 Nov.'12-Oct.'13   C$2.86-2.91      C$3.00-3.05
 	
 (Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by Rob Wilson)

