FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canadian spot gas prices fall again on weak demand
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
March 2, 2012 / 8:31 PM / 6 years ago

Canadian spot gas prices fall again on weak demand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* AECO drops C$0.01 to C$1.84/GJ
    * Export prices fall

    CALGARY, Alberta, March 2 (Reuters) - Canadian spot
natural gas prices fell to another 10-year low on Friday as mild
temperatures continue to quell heating demand for the fuel.	
    Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
fell 1 Canadian cent to average C$1.84 a gigajoule, the lowest
level since July 2002. Deals were done between C$1.82 and C$1.88
a GJ.	
    Environment Canada said low temperatures in Toronto will be
a mix of above and below normal for the next six days. Southern
Alberta temperatures will be above normal through Thursday.	
    After some cool weather over the weekend or early next week,
AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the U.S Northeast and
Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to warm to above normal.	
    	
    Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.38 billion cubic
feet, 426 million cubic feet under operator TransCanada Corp's
 target line pack.     	
    Producers delivered 10.32 bcf into the system and a net 1.11
bcf was withdrawn from storage facilities in the province. 	
    Export prices weakened. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment
into the U.S. Northeast, fell 9 cents to average $2.88 per
mmBtu.         	
    Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.24 per mmBtu, down 26
cents. 	
    ($1=$0.99 Canadian)	
    	
 AECO Forwards:    3/02/12          3/01/12
 Bal. March        C$1.75-1.80      C$1.71-1.76
 April             C$1.77-1.82      C$1.80-1.85
 Nov.'12-Oct.'13   C$2.83-2.88      C$2.81-2.86
 	
 (Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by Rob Wilson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.