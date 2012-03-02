Canadian spot gas prices fall again on weak demand

* AECO drops C$0.01 to C$1.84/GJ * Export prices fall CALGARY, Alberta, March 2 (Reuters) - Canadian spot natural gas prices fell to another 10-year low on Friday as mild temperatures continue to quell heating demand for the fuel. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta fell 1 Canadian cent to average C$1.84 a gigajoule, the lowest level since July 2002. Deals were done between C$1.82 and C$1.88 a GJ. Environment Canada said low temperatures in Toronto will be a mix of above and below normal for the next six days. Southern Alberta temperatures will be above normal through Thursday. After some cool weather over the weekend or early next week, AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the U.S Northeast and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to warm to above normal. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.38 billion cubic feet, 426 million cubic feet under operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 10.32 bcf into the system and a net 1.11 bcf was withdrawn from storage facilities in the province. Export prices weakened. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, fell 9 cents to average $2.88 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.24 per mmBtu, down 26 cents. ($1=$0.99 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 3/02/12 3/01/12 Bal. March C$1.75-1.80 C$1.71-1.76 April C$1.77-1.82 C$1.80-1.85 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.83-2.88 C$2.81-2.86 (Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by Rob Wilson)