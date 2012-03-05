Canadian spot gas falls again on mild forecasts

* AECO drops C$0.07 to C$1.77/GJ * Export prices mixed CALGARY, Alberta, March 5 (Reuters) - Canadian spot natural gas prices fell to yet another 10-year low on Monday as mild temperatures continue to limit demand for the fuel. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta fell 7 Canadian cents from Friday to average C$1.77 a gigajoule, the lowest level since July 2002. Deals were done between C$1.73 and C$1.83 a GJ. Prices for the fuel have dropped 46 percent over the past 12 months and are down by nearly a third since the beginning of the year due to a mild winter in much of North America. Environment Canada said low temperatures in Toronto will be cooler than usual on Tuesday and then warm to above normal for the next five days. Southern Alberta temperatures will be at, or above, normal through Sunday. After some early week cool weather in the Northeast, the U.S. National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook issued on Sunday called for above or much-above-normal readings for nearly the entire country. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.48 billion cubic feet, 325 mmcf under operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 10.35 bcf into the system and a net 364 million cubic feet was withdrawn from storage facilities in the province. Export prices were mixed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, fell 6 cents from Friday to average $2.82 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.28 per mmBtu, up 4 cents. ($1=$0.99 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 3/05/12 3/02/12 Bal. March C$1.67-1.72 C$1.75-1.80 April C$1.71-1.76 C$1.77-1.82 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.77-2.82 C$2.83-2.88 (Reporting by Scott Haggett Editing by Peter Galloway)