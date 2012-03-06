Canadian spot gas rises on tight Alberta supply

* AECO rises C$0.03 to C$1.80/GJ * Export prices mixed Canadian spot natural gas prices climbed from a 10-year low on Tuesday on tight short-term supply in Alberta and strengthening futures. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta rose 3 Canadian cents from the lowest level since July 2002 to average C$1.80 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$1.77 and C$1.82 a GJ. Environment Canada said low temperatures in Toronto will be above normal for five of the next six days. Southern Alberta temperatures will cooler than usual on Wednesday, the warm to well above the seasonal-average low through Monday. AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the U.S. Northeast and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to mostly average above normal for the next two weeks. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.33 billion cubic feet, 475 mmcf under operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 10.3 bcf into the system and a net 628 million cubic feet was withdrawn from storage facilities in the province. Export prices were mixed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, fell 2 cents to average $2.80 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.34 per mmBtu, up 6 cents. ($1=$1.00 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 3/06/12 3/05/12 Bal. March C$1.71-1.76 C$1.67-1.72 April C$1.74-1.79 C$1.71-1.76 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.75-2.80 C$2.77-2.82 (Reporting by Scott Haggett Editing by Peter Galloway)