Canada spot gas sinks after small storage draw

* AECO falls C$0.05 to C$1.63/GJ * Export prices mixed CALGARY, Alberta, March 8 (Reuters) - Canadian spot natural gas prices sank to a fresh decade low on Thursday as U.S. data showed a smaller than expected drop in inventories and the weather remained unseasonably mild. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta fell 5 Canadian cents to average C$1.63 a gigajoule, the lowest level since July 2002. Deals were done between C$1.57 and C$1.65 a GJ. The U.S. Energy Information Administration said inventories in the United States fell by 80 billion cubic feet last week, compared with a Reuters survey estimate of 84 bcf. Canadian storage volumes fell 3.5 percent to 491.6 bcf. Canadian Enerdata said facilities across the country were 69.4 percent full on average, compared with 30.5 percent 12 months earlier. Environment Canada said low temperatures in Toronto and in southern Alberta are forecast to be above normal for most of the next six days, in some cases by several degrees. AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the U.S. Northeast and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to average above normal for most of the next two weeks. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.7 bcf, 87 million cubic feet under operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 10.3 bcf into the system and a net 439 mmcf was withdrawn from storage facilities in the province. Export prices were mixed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, rose 1 cent to average $2.72 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.09 per mmBtu, down 6 cents. ($1=$0.99 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 3/08/12 3/07/12 Bal. March C$1.58-1.63 C$1.64-1.69 April C$1.63-1.68 C$1.67-1.72 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.66-1.71 C$2.72-1.77 (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones)