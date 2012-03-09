FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian spot gas edges up from 10-year low
March 9, 2012 / 7:41 PM / 6 years ago

Canadian spot gas edges up from 10-year low

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* AECO rises C$0.02 to C$1.65/GJ
    * Export prices dip

    CALGARY, Alberta, March 9 (Reuters) - Canadian spot
natural gas prices edged up from a 10-year low on Friday as
Alberta supplies tightened and futures gained ground.	
    Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
rose 2 Canadian cents to average C$1.65 a gigajoule, a day after
slumping to the lowest level since July 2002. Deals were done
between C$1.64 and C$1.67 a GJ.	
    Environment Canada said low temperatures in Toronto and
southern Alberta are forecast to be above normal for most of the
next six days, in some cases by several degrees.	
    In the United States, the National Weather Service six- to
10-day outlook issued on Thursday called for above or much-above
normal readings for nearly the entire country.	
    	
    	
    Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.55 billion cubic
feet, 252 million cubic feet under operator TransCanada Corp's
 target line pack.     	
    Producers delivered 10.35 bcf into the system and a net 286
mmcf was withdrawn from storage facilities in the province. 	
    Export prices weakened. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment
into the U.S. Northeast, fell 4 cents to average $2.68 per
mmBtu.         	
    Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.06 per mmBtu, down 3
cents. 	
    ($1=$0.99 Canadian)	
    	
 AECO Forwards:    3/09/12          3/08/12
 Bal. March        C$1.63-1.68      C$1.58-1.63
 April             C$1.66-1.71      C$1.63-1.68
 Nov.'12-Oct.'13   C$2.74-1.79      C$2.66-1.71
 	
 (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Rob Wilson)

