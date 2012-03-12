FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canadian spot gas falls again on weather, supply
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
March 12, 2012 / 7:41 PM / in 6 years

Canadian spot gas falls again on weather, supply

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* AECO falls C$0.04 to C$1.61/GJ
    * Export prices mixed

    CALGARY, Alberta, March 12 (Reuters) - Canadian spot
natural gas prices fell to a fresh 10 year low on Monday on
abundant short-term supply in Alberta and forecasts calling for
more mild weather.	
    Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
fell 4 Canadian cents to average C$1.61 a gigajoule, the lowest
level since July 2002. Deals were done between C$1.60 and C$1.65
a GJ.	
    Environment Canada said low temperatures in Toronto and in
southern Alberta are forecast to be above normal for most of the
next six days, in some cases by several degrees.	
    The U.S. National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook
issued on Sunday called for temperatures to be above normal or
much above normal for about the eastern two-thirds of the
country and below-normal readings only in the West.	
    	
    Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 17.21 billion cubic
feet, 404 million cubic feet over operator TransCanada Corp's
 target line pack.     	
    Producers delivered 10.37 bcf into the system and a net 193
mmcf was withdrawn from storage facilities in the province. 	
    Export prices were mixed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment
into the U.S. Northeast, fell 7 cents to average $2.61 per
mmBtu.         	
    Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.25 per mmBtu, up 19
cents. 	
    ($1=$0.99 Canadian)	
    	
 AECO Forwards:    3/12/12          3/09/12
 Bal. March        C$1.63-1.68      C$1.63-1.68
 April             C$1.66-1.71      C$1.66-1.71
 Nov.'12-Oct.'13   C$2.69-1.74      C$2.74-1.79
 	
 (Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by Rob Wilson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.