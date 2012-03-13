Canadian spot gas little changed on warm weather

* AECO rises C$0.01 to C$1.62/GJ * Export prices fall CALGARY, Alberta, March 13 (Reuters) - Canadian spot natural gas prices were little changed near decade lows on Tuesday on more moderate temperature forecasts and a short-term glut of supplies in Alberta. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta rose 1 Canadian cent to average C$1.62 a gigajoule, a day after slumping to the lowest level since July 2002. Deals were done between C$1.60 and C$1.64 a GJ. Environment Canada said low temperatures in Toronto and southern Alberta are forecast to be above normal for the next six days, in some cases by several degrees. Temperatures in key gas-consuming cities of New York and Chicago are expected to climb to the low to mid-70s F (low 20s C) by midweek, according to the Weather Channel's weather.com. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 17.03 billion cubic feet, 227 million cubic feet over operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 10.2 bcf into the system and a net 10 mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province, a rare increase in stocks with more than two weeks remaining in the winter heating season. Export prices weakened. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, fell 8 cents to average $2.53 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.12 per mmBtu, down 13 cents. ($1=$0.99 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 3/13/12 3/12/12 Bal. March C$1.62-1.67 C$1.63-1.68 April C$1.66-1.71 C$1.66-1.71 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.69-1.74 C$2.69-1.74 (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Rob Wilson)