Canadian spot gas price rises on supply, futures
March 16, 2012 / 6:10 PM / 6 years ago

Canadian spot gas price rises on supply, futures

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* AECO rises C$0.06 to C$1.79/GJ
    * Export prices higher

    CALGARY, Alberta, March 16 (Reuters) - Canadian spot
natural gas rose on Friday on tight short-term supply in Alberta
and strengthening futures prices.	
    Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
rose 6 Canadian cents to average C$1.79 a gigajoule. Deals were
done between C$1.72 and C$1.92 a GJ.	
    Environment Canada said low temperatures in Toronto and in
southern Alberta are forecast to be above normal for the next
six days, in some cases by several degrees.	
    The U.S. National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook
issued on Thursday again called for above or much-above normal
readings for about the eastern two-thirds of the nation and
below-normal readings only in the West.   
 	
    Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.64 billion cubic
feet, 162 mmcf below operator TransCanada Corp's target
line pack.     	
    Producers delivered 10.17 bcf into the system and a net 136
mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province.	
    Export prices also rose. Spot gas at Niagara, Ontario, for
shipment into the U.S. Northeast, rose 4 cents to average $2.55
per mmBtu.         	
    Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.21 per mmBtu, up 2 cents.	
    ($1=$0.99 Canadian)	
    	
 AECO Forwards:    3/16/12          3/15/12
 Bal. March        C$1.71-1.76      C$1.72-1.77
 April             C$1.79-1.84      C$1.78-1.83
 Nov.'12-Oct.'13   C$2.87-2.92      C$2.85-2.90
 	
 (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Peter Galloway)

