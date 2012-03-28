Canadian spot gas rises from 10-year low on supply

* AECO up C$0.06 at C$1.59/GJ * Export prices fall CALGARY, Alberta, March 28 (Reuters) - Canadian spot gas rose off a 10-year low on Wednesday on tighter short-term supply in Alberta and higher storage injections. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta rose 6 Canadian cents to average C$1.59 a gigajoule, after falling to decade lows the previous day. Deals were done between C$1.56 and C$1.61 a GJ. Environment Canada said low temperatures in Toronto and southern Alberta are expected to be mostly above the seasonal average for most of the next six days. After some cool early-week weather, AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the U.S. Northeast and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to average above normal for the next two weeks. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 17.03 billion cubic feet, 227 million cubic feet above operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 10.14 bcf into the system and a net 686 mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province. Export prices also weakened. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, fell 2 cents to average $2.46 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $1.88 per mmBtu, down 1 cent. ($1=$1.00 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 3/28/12 3/27/12 Bal. March C$1.58-1.63 C$1.68-1.73 April C$1.63-1.68 C$1.72-1.77 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.75-2.80 C$2.77-2.82 (Reporting by Scott Haggett)