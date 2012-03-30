FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian spot gas rises despite mild forecasts
#Energy
March 30, 2012 / 5:51 PM / in 6 years

Canadian spot gas rises despite mild forecasts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* AECO up C$0.04 at C$1.60/GJ
    * Export prices mixed

    CALGARY, Alberta, March 30 (Reuters) - Canadian spot gas
prices edged up on Friday despite mild weather as companies
staged an end-of-season net storage injection in Alberta.	
    Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
rose 4 Canadian cents to average C$1.60 a gigajoule. Deals were
done between C$1.57 and C$1.65 a GJ.	
    Environment Canada said low temperatures in Toronto and in
southern Alberta are expected to be above seasonal averages for
most of the next six days.	
 	
    Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.9 billion cubic
feet, 142 million cubic feet above operator TransCanada Corp's
 target line pack.     	
    Producers delivered 10.21 bcf into the system and a net 347
mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province.	
    Export prices were mixed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment
into the U.S. Northeast, fell 8 cents to average $2.35 per
mmBtu.         	
    Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $1.95 per mmBtu, up 12
cents. 	
    ($1=$1.00 Canadian)	
    	
 AECO Forwards:    3/30/12          3/29/12
 April             C$1.62-1.67      C$1.58-1.63
 May               C$1.62-1.67      n/a
 Nov.'12-Oct.'13   C$2.74-2.79      C$2.64-2.69
 	
 (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

