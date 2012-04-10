Canadian spot natgas rises; near-term supply tight

* AECO up C$0.02 at C$1.67/GJ * Export prices fall CALGARY, Alberta, April 10 (Reuters) - Canadian spot natural gas rose on Tuesday despite forecasts for mild weather in most markets as short-term supply in Alberta tightened. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta rose 2 Canadian cents to average C$1.67 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$1.65 and C$1.71 a GJ. Environment Canada said low temperatures in Toronto will be close to normal or slightly warmer than average over the next week. Southern Alberta lows are expected to be at or above the seasonal average through Monday. The U.S. National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued on Monday called for above-normal readings for about the eastern third of the nation and along much of the West Coast and below-normal readings across the mid-Continent. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 15.97 billion cubic feet, 823 million cubic feet below operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 10.28 bcf into the system and a net 317 mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province. Export prices were lower. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, fell 3 cents to average $2.34 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $1.82 per mmBtu, down 4 cents. ($1=$1.00 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 4/10/12 4/09/12 Bal. April C$1.59-1.64 C$1.59-1.64 May C$1.61-1.66 C$1.61-1.66 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.74-2.79 C$2.74-2.79 (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by David Gregorio)