Canadian spot natgas falls on mild forecasts

* AECO down C$0.04 at C$1.63/GJ * Export prices fall CALGARY, Alberta, April 11 (Reuters) - Canadian spot natural gas fell on Tuesday despite tight short-term supply in Alberta, as forecasts for mild weather in most markets looked to dampen demand. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta fell 4 Canadian cents to average C$1.63 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$1.60 and C$1.64 a GJ. Environment Canada said low temperatures in Toronto will be mostly warmer than average over the next week. Southern Alberta lows will be near the seasonal average through Tuesday. While some cool midweek weather in the U.S. Northeast and Midwest has stirred some heating load, the drop in temperatures is expected to be short lived. AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the Northeast and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to warm to above normal later this week and early next week. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 15.96 billion cubic feet, 843 million cubic feet below operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 10.3 bcf into the system and a net 305 mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province. Export prices were mixed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, fell 2 cents to average $2.32 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $1.83 per mmBtu, up 1 cent. ($1=$1.00 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 4/11/12 4/10/12 Bal. April C$1.53-1.58 C$1.59-1.64 May C$1.57-1.62 C$1.61-1.66 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.74-2.79 C$2.74-2.79 (Reporting by Scott Haggett, editing by Bernadette Baum)