Canadian spot gas eases as futures sink

* AECO down C$0.01 at C$1.53/GJ * Export prices mixed CALGARY, Alberta, April 17 (Reuters) - Canadian spot natural gas prices slipped on Tuesday as futures sank to a 10-year low. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta eased 1 Canadian cent to average C$1.53 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$1.51 and C$1.57 a GJ. Environment Canada said low temperatures in Toronto will be warmer than average for most of the next six days, with the exception of a brief cool-down on Wednesday. Southern Alberta lows will hover around seasonal values. AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the U.S. Northeast to average above normal this week, while the Midwest, another key gas consuming region, is expected to see mostly below-normal readings for the period. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.2 billion cubic feet, 596 million cubic feet under operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 9.96 bcf into the system and a net 66 mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province. Export prices were mixed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, fell 2 cents to average $2.25 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border was flat and an average $1.76 per mmBtu. ($1=$0.99 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 4/17/12 4/16/12 Bal. April C$1.44-1.49 C$1.45-1.50 May C$1.45-1.50 C$1.45-1.50 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.56-2.61 C$2.64-2.69 (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by David Gregorio)