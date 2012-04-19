Canadian spot gas unchanged despite tight supplies

* AECO unchanged at C$1.54/GJ * Export prices fall Canadian spot natural gas were flat on Thursday as moderate forecasts for some big markets offset tight short-term supplies in Alberta. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta was unchanged at an average C$1.54 a gigajoule. Deals were done in a tight range between C$1.53 and C$1.55 a GJ. In its weekly report, the U.S. Energy Information administration said gas inventories rose last week by 25 billion cubic feet to 2.512 trillion cubic feet. The build matched the Reuters poll estimate. In Canada, stocks last week rose 1.7 bcf, or 0.3 percent, to 493.7 bcf, Canadian Enerdata reported. Canadian storage facilities ended the week 69.8 percent full. A year earlier they were at 29 percent of capacity. Environment Canada said low temperatures in Toronto on Friday and Saturday will be well above the seasonal average then turn colder than usual for the next four days. Southern Alberta lows will be at or above the average through Wednesday. The U.S. National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued on Wednesday again called for above-normal readings for much of the mid-Continent and below-normal readings along both coasts. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.47 billion cubic feet, 337 million cubic feet under operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 10.05 bcf into the system and a net 120 mmcf was withdrawn from storage facilities in the province. Export prices were lower. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, fell 4 cents to average $2.19 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border fell 2 cents to average $1.74 per mmBtu. ($1=$1.00 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 4/19/12 4/18/12 Bal. April C$1.47-1.52 C$1.50-1.55 May C$1.46-1.51 C$1.47-1.52 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.56-2.61 C$2.56-2.61 (Reporting by Scott Haggett;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)