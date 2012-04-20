Canadian spot gas falls to new 10-year low

* AECO falls C$0.12 to C$1.42/GJ * Export prices weaken CALGARY, Alberta, April 20 (Reuters) - Canadian spot natural gas prices fell on Friday to a new 10-year low on mild weather forecasts and unusually high continent-wide inventories. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta sank 12 Canadian cents to average C$1.42 a gigajoule, the lowest since July 2002. Deals were done between C$1.40 and C$1.49 a GJ. Environment Canada said low temperatures in Toronto will hover on either side of seasonal for the next six days. Southern Alberta lows will be mostly above-average through the period. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.47 billion cubic feet, 337 million cubic feet under operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 10.2 bcf into the system and a net 79 mmcf was withdrawn from storage facilities in the province. Export prices were lower. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, fell 3 cents to average $2.16 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border dropped 6 cents to average $1.68 per mmBtu. ($1=$0.99 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 4/20/12 4/19/12 Bal. April C$1.44-1.49 C$1.47-1.52 May C$1.43-1.48 C$1.46-1.51 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.54-2.59 C$2.56-2.61 (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by Dale Hudson)