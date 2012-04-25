Canadian spot gas edges lower on supply, weather

* AECO falls C$0.02 to C$1.52/GJ * Export prices mixed CALGARY, Alberta, April 25 (Reuters) - Canadian spot natural gas prices edged lower on Wednesday on robust short-term supply in Alberta and moderate temperatures in most markets. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta fell 2 Canadian cents to average C$1.52 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$1.50 and C$1.54 a GJ. Environment Canada said low temperatures in Toronto will be below normal through Tuesday. Southern Alberta lows will be above the seasonal average for five of the next six days. AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the U.S. Northeast and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to average below normal this week, but above-normal readings are forecast for both regions next week. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.75 billion cubic feet, close to operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 10.12 bcf into the system and a net 688 mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province. Export prices were mixed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, was unchanged at an average $2.27 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border gained 8 cents to average $1.90 per mmBtu. ($1=$0.98 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 4/24/12 4/24/12 Bal. April C$1.50-1.55 C$1.47-1.52 May C$1.52-1.57 C$1.49-1.54 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.66-2.71 C$2.54-2.59 (Reporting by Scott Haggett;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)