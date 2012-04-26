Canadian spot gas rises on colder weather

* AECO rises C$0.12 to C$1.64/GJ * Export prices higher CALGARY, Alberta, April 26 (Reuters) - Canadian spot natural gas prices jumped on Thursday as forecasters called for chilly overnight temperatures in the East and short-term Alberta supplies tightened. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta rose 12 Canadian cents to average C$1.64 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$1.58 and C$1.67 a GJ. Environment Canada said low temperatures in Toronto will be below normal through Tuesday. Southern Alberta lows will be above the seasonal average for five of the next six days. The U.S. Energy Information Administration said inventories in the United States rose by 47 billion cubic feet last week, matching a Reuters survey estimate. Canadian storage volumes rose 0.8 percent to 497.6 bcf. Canadian Enerdata said facilities across the country were 70.3 percent full on average, compared with just 29.2 percent 12 months earlier. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.6 billion cubic feet, 193 mmcf under operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 10.19 bcf into the system and a net 657 mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province. Export prices were higher. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, gained 9 cents to average $2.36 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $1.95 per mmBtu, up 5 cents. ($1=$0.98 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 4/26/12 4/25/12 Bal. April C$1.54-1.59 C$1.50-1.55 May C$1.59-1.64 C$1.52-1.57 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.64-2.69 C$2.66-2.71 (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Jim Marshall)