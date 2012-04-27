FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian spot gas falls on lower demand
#Energy
April 27, 2012 / 7:25 PM / 5 years ago

Canadian spot gas falls on lower demand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* AECO drops C$0.02 to C$1.62/GJ
    * Export prices drop

    CALGARY, Alberta, April 27 (Reuters) - Canadian spot natural
gas prices weakened on Friday on moderate temperatures in most
markets and lower weekend demand. 	
    Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
fell 2 Canadian cents to average C$1.62 a gigajoule. Deals were
done between C$1.59 and C$1.66 a GJ.	
    Environment Canada said low temperatures in Toronto will be
below normal through Monday before turning warmer. Southern
Alberta lows will be near the seasonal average for the next six
days.	
   	
    Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.39 billion cubic
feet, 409 mmcf under operator TransCanada Corp's target
line pack.     	
    Producers delivered 10.18 bcf into the system and a net 714
mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province.	
    Export prices weakened. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment
into the U.S. Northeast, fell 4 cents to average $2.32 per
mmBtu.         	
    Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $1.82 per mmBtu, down 13
cents. 	
    ($1=$0.98 Canadian)	
    	
 AECO Forwards:    4/27/12          4/26/12
 Bal. April        C$1.51-1.56      C$1.54-1.59
 May               C$1.53-1.58      C$1.59-1.64
 Nov.'12-Oct.'13   C$2.71-2.76      C$2.64-2.69
 	
 (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)

