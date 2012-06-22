Canadian spot gas dips as temperatures moderate

* AECO falls C$0.02 to C$1.89/GJ * Export prices mixed CALGARY, Alberta, June 22 (Reuters) - Canadian spot natural gas prices dipped on Friday as forecasters called for moderate temperatures in key market regions. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta fell 2 Canadian cents to average C$1.89 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$1.85 and C$1.98. Toronto temperatures are forecast to be 2-3 degrees on either side of normal for the next six days, Environment Canada said. Southern Alberta highs are also expected to be close to the seasonal average through the period. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.62 billion cubic feet, 184 mmcf below operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 9.57 bcf into the system and a net 271 mmcf was put into storage facilities in the province. Export prices were mixed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, rose 3 cents to average $2.71 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.19 per mmBtu, down 1 cent. ($1=$1.02 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 6/22/12 6/21/12 bal. June C$1.93-1.98 C$1.88-1.93 July C$1.95-2.00 C$1.91-1.96 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.86-2.91 C$2.87-2.92 (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Jim Marshall)