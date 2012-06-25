Canadian spot gas rises on tight supply, futures

* AECO rises C$0.11 to C$2/GJ * Export prices gain CALGARY, Alberta, June 25 (Reuters) - Canadian spot natural gas prices rose on Monday as Alberta supplies tightened and futures strengthened as the hurricane season's first named storm in the Gulf of Mexico disrupted some oil and natural gas production. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta rose 11 cents from Friday to average C$2 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$1.98 and C$2.04. Toronto temperatures were forecast to be around normal until midweek, then climb for the next four days, hitting 32 Celsius (90 Fahrenheit) on Thursday. Southern Alberta highs were expected to be cooler than average through Wednesday. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.55 billion cubic feet, 251 mmcf below operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 9.8 bcf into the system and a net 711 mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province. Export prices also climbed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, rose 14 cents from Friday to average $2.85 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.35 per mmBtu, up 16 cents. ($1=$1.03 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 6/25/12 6/22/12 bal. June C$1.87-1.92 C$1.93-1.98 July C$2.02-2.07 C$1.95-2.00 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.93-2.98 C$2.86-2.91 (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones)