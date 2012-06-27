Canadian spot gas rises to one-month high

* AECO rises C$0.20 to C$2.14/GJ * Export prices rise CALGARY, Alberta, June 27 (Reuters) - Canadian spot natural gas prices rose to the highest point in a month on Wednesday, as forecasts called for hot weather in big markets, boosting demand for the fuel. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta rose 20 cents to average C$2.14 a gigajoule, the highest since May 24. Deals were done between C$2.07 and C$2.19. Toronto temperatures are forecast to be well above normal for the next week. Southern Alberta highs are expected to be near the seasonal average through Tuesday. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.64 billion cubic feet, 158 mmcf below operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 9.73 bcf into the system and a net 698 mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province. Export prices also jumped. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, rose 19 cents to average $3.02 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.50 per mmBtu, up 16 cents. ($1=$1.03 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 6/27/12 6/26/12 bal. June C$2.07-2.12 C$1.93-1.98 July C$2.14-2.19 C$1.99-2.04 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.96-3.01 C$2.93-2.98 (Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by Gunna Dickson)