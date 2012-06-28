FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian spot gas dips after big storage build
#Energy
June 28, 2012 / 8:41 PM / 5 years ago

Canadian spot gas dips after big storage build

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* AECO falls C$0.03 to C$2.11/GJ
    * Export prices dip

    CALGARY, Alberta, June 28 (Reuters) - Canadian spot natural
gas prices fell on Thursday after U.S. data showed a
larger-than-expected build in inventories, pressuring the
futures market.
    Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
slipped 3 Canadian cents to average C$2.11 a gigajoule. Deals
were done between C$2.07 and C$2.17.
    The U.S. Energy Information Administration said inventories
in the United States rose by 57 billion cubic feet last week,
compared with a Reuters survey estimate of 52 bcf. 
 
   
    Canadian storage volumes rose 1.3 percent to 590.3 bcf.
Canadian Enerdata said facilities across the country were 80.9
percent full on average, compared with 54.6 percent full 12
months earlier. 
    Toronto temperatures are forecast to be well above normal
for most of the next five days, Environment Canada said.
Southern Alberta highs are expected to be slightly above normal
through most of the same period average through Tuesday.
    Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.67 billion cubic
feet, 137 mmcf below operator TransCanada Corp's target
line pack.
    Producers delivered 9.67 bcf into the system and a net 380
mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province.
    Export prices also dropped. Spot gas at Niagara, for
shipment into the U.S. Northeast, fell 6 cents to average $2.96
per mmBtu.         
    Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.47 per mmBtu, down 3
cents. 
    ($1=$1.03 Canadian)
    
 AECO Forwards:    6/28/12          6/27/12
 bal. June         C$2.04-2.09      C$2.07-2.12
 July              C$2.07-2.12      C$2.14-2.19
 Nov.'12-Oct.'13   C$2.93-2.98      C$2.96-3.01
 
 (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)

