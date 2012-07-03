FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian spot gas falls as supply offsets heat
#Energy
July 3, 2012 / 8:07 PM / 5 years ago

Canadian spot gas falls as supply offsets heat

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* AECO falls C$0.04 to C$2.11/GJ
    * Export prices rise

    CALGARY, Alberta, July 3 (Reuters) - Canadian spot natural
gas prices eased on Tuesday as short-term supply in Alberta
swelled, offsetting higher demand caused by hot weather in most
big markets.
    Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
fell 4 Canadian cents from Friday to average C$2.11 a gigajoule.
Deals were done between C$2.09 and C$2.15.
    Toronto temperatures are forecast to be above normal for the
next four days, then drop to near the seasonal average,
Environment Canada said. Southern Alberta highs are expected to
exceed the seasonal average expected for most of the next week.
   
    Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 17.2 billion cubic
feet, 393 mmcf higher than operator TransCanada Corp's 
target line pack.
    Producers delivered 9.51 bcf into the system and a net 449
mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province.
    Export prices strengthened. Spot gas at Niagara, for
shipment into the U.S. Northeast, rose 10 cents from Friday to
average $3.01 per mmBtu.         
    Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.45 per mmBtu, up 1 cent. 
    ($1=$1.01 Canadian)
    
 AECO Forwards:    7/03/12          6/29/12
 Bal. July         C$2.09-2.14      C$2.10-2.15
 August            C$2.17-2.22      C$2.14-2.19
 Nov.'12-Oct.'13   C$2.97-3.02      C$2.89-2.94
 
 (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
