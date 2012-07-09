FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian spot gas dips despite hot weather
July 9, 2012 / 6:32 PM / in 5 years

Canadian spot gas dips despite hot weather

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* AECO falls C$0.07 to C$2.22/GJ
    * Export prices mixed

    CALGARY, Alberta, July 9 (Reuters) - Canadian spot natural
gas prices eased on Monday as brimming storage volumes across
the continent overshadowed forecasts of hot weather in many
market regions.
    Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
fell 7 Canadian cents from Friday to average C$2.22 a gigajoule.
Deals were done between C$2.19 and C$2.25.
    Toronto temperatures are forecast at the seasonal average or
above for at least the next six days, Environment Canada said.
Southern Alberta highs are expected to be well above normal
through the period.
 
    Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.66 bcf, 142 mmcf
below operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack.
    Producers delivered 9.37 bcf into the system and a net 314
mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province.
    Export prices were mixed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment
into the U.S. Northeast, fell 7 cents to average $3.03 per
mmBtu.         
    Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.60 per mmBtu, unchanged
from Friday. 
    ($1=$1.02 Canadian)
    
 AECO Forwards:    7/09/12          7/06/12
 Bal. July         C$2.22-2.27      C$2.14-2.19
 August            C$2.24-2.29      C$2.25-2.30
 Nov.'12-Oct.'13   C$2.97-3.02      C$2.92-2.97
 
 (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
