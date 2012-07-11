Canadian spot gas eases on rising Alberta supply

* AECO falls C$0.05 to C$2.25/GJ * Export prices dip CALGARY, Alberta, July 11 (Reuters) - Canadian spot natural gas prices eased on Wednesday as short-term supplies in Alberta rose, even as forecasts continued to call for hot weather in large markets. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta fell 5 Canadian cents to average C$2.25 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$2.24 and C$2.27. Toronto temperatures are forecast at or above the seasonal average for most of the next six days, Environment Canada said. Southern Alberta highs are expected mostly warmer than normal for the period. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.72 bcf, 82 mmcf below operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 9.02 bcf into the system and a net 353 mmcf was withdrawn from storage facilities in the province. Export prices fell. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, dipped 3 cents to average $2.98 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.59 per mmBtu, down 2 cents. ($1=$1.02 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 7/11/12 7/10/12 Bal. July C$2.21-2.26 C$2.18-2.23 August C$2.19-2.24 C$2.20-2.25 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.95-3.00 C$2.94-2.99 (Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by Jim Marshall)