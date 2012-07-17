Canadian spot gas falls again on high supply

* AECO falls C$0.06 to C$2.12/GJ * Export prices fall CALGARY, Alberta, July 17 (Reuters) - Canadian spot natural gas prices dropped for the fifth straight session on Tuesday despite forecasts for hot weather in big markets as short-term supply in Alberta rose. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta fell 7 Canadian cents to average C$2.05 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$2.02 and C$2.08. Southern Alberta temperatures are expected to be above the seasonal average through Monday, according to Environment Canada. Toronto temperatures are also forecast to be above average through the period. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 17.01 bcf, 211 mmcf above operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 9.56 bcf into the system and a net 517 mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province. Export prices fell. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, fell 6 cents to average $3.00 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.31 per mmBtu, down 14 cents. ($1=$1.01 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 7/17/12 7/16/12 Bal. July C$2.06-2.11 C$2.06-2.11 August C$2.08-2.13 C$2.13-2.18 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.89-2.94 C$2.91-2.96 (Reporting by Scott Haggett)