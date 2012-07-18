FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian spot gas prices jump with futures
#Energy
July 18, 2012 / 7:16 PM / in 5 years

Canadian spot gas prices jump with futures

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* AECO rises C$0.11 to C$2.16/GJ
    * Export prices climb

    CALGARY, Alberta, July 18 (Reuters) - Canadian spot natural
gas prices jumped on Wednesday as futures surged 6 percent on
hot weather and a number of outages at nuclear plants in the
United States.
    Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
jumped 11 cents to average C$2.16 a gigajoule. Deals were done
between C$2.11 and C$2.20.
    Southern Alberta temperatures are expected to be at or above
the seasonal average for most of the next six days, according to
Environment Canada. Toronto temperatures are also forecast to be
above average through the period.
   
    Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.64 bcf, 41 mmcf
below operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack.
    Producers delivered 9.3 bcf into the system and a net 477
mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province.
    Export prices also climbed. Spot gas at Niagara, for
shipment into the U.S. Northeast, rose 8 cents to average $3.08
per mmBtu.         
    Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.44 per mmBtu, up 13
cents. 
    ($1=$1.01 Canadian)
    
 AECO Forwards:    7/18/12          7/17/12
 Bal. July         C$2.17-2.22      C$2.06-2.11
 August            C$2.18-2.23      C$2.08-2.13
 Nov.'12-Oct.'13   C$2.95-3.00      C$2.89-2.94
 
 (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones, editing by Dave Zimmerman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
