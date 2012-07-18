Canadian spot gas prices jump with futures

* AECO rises C$0.11 to C$2.16/GJ * Export prices climb CALGARY, Alberta, July 18 (Reuters) - Canadian spot natural gas prices jumped on Wednesday as futures surged 6 percent on hot weather and a number of outages at nuclear plants in the United States. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta jumped 11 cents to average C$2.16 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$2.11 and C$2.20. Southern Alberta temperatures are expected to be at or above the seasonal average for most of the next six days, according to Environment Canada. Toronto temperatures are also forecast to be above average through the period. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.64 bcf, 41 mmcf below operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 9.3 bcf into the system and a net 477 mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province. Export prices also climbed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, rose 8 cents to average $3.08 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.44 per mmBtu, up 13 cents. ($1=$1.01 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 7/18/12 7/17/12 Bal. July C$2.17-2.22 C$2.06-2.11 August C$2.18-2.23 C$2.08-2.13 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.95-3.00 C$2.89-2.94 (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones, editing by Dave Zimmerman)