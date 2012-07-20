FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian spot gas slips on cooler weather
#Energy
July 20, 2012 / 8:12 PM / in 5 years

Canadian spot gas slips on cooler weather

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* AECO slips C$0.01 to C$2.19/GJ
    * Export prices mixed

    CALGARY, Alberta, July 20 (Reuters) - Canadian spot natural
gas prices eased a bit on Friday as temperature forecasts in
Western Canada moderated and short-term supplies in Alberta
increased.
    Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
slipped a penny to average C$2.19 a gigajoule. Deals were done
between C$2.15 and C$2.23.
    Southern Alberta temperatures are expected to be above the
seasonal through the weekend, then cool off over the following
three days, according to Environment Canada. Toronto
temperatures are forecast to at or above average for the next
six days.
   
    Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.6 bcf, 184 mmcf
above operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack.
    Producers delivered 9.55 bcf into the system and a net 371
mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province.
    Export prices mixed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into
the U.S. Northeast, rose 8 cents to average $3.22 per mmBtu.    
    
    Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.49 per mmBtu, down 4
cents. 
    ($1=$1.01 Canadian)
    
 AECO Forwards:    7/20/12          7/19/12
 Bal. July         C$2.23-2.28      C$2.17-2.22
 August            C$2.27-2.32      C$2.23-2.28
 Nov.'12-Oct.'13   C$2.97-3.02      C$2.97-3.02
 
 (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by M.D. Golan)

