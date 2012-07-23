Canadian spot gas rises on futures gain, forecasts

* AECO up C$0.08 to C$2.27/GJ * Export prices rise CALGARY, Alberta, July 23 (Reuters) - Canadian spot natural gas prices rose on Monday on strengthening futures and forecasts calling for hot weather in some big markets. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta rose 8 cents from Friday to average C$2.27 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$2.22 and C$2.30. Southern Alberta temperatures are expected to be at or above the seasonal for most of the next six days, according to Environment Canada. Toronto temperatures are forecast to at or above average for five of the next six days. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.39 bcf, 26 mmcf below operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 9.63 bcf into the system and a net 488 mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province. Export prices rose. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, rose 5 cents from Friday to average $3.27 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.64 per mmBtu, up 15 cents. ($1=$1.02 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 7/23/12 7/20/12 Bal. July C$2.25-2.30 C$2.23-2.28 August C$2.31-2.36 C$2.27-2.32 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.99-3.04 C$2.97-3.02 (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Carol Bishopric)