Canadian spot gas eases on forecasts, neutral storage data

* AECO down C$0.04 to C$2.36/GJ * Export prices fall CALGARY, Alberta, July 26 (Reuters) - Canadian spot natural gas prices eased on Thursday as moderate temperatures in some major markets cut demand for the fuel and a key storage report matched expectations. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta fell 4 Canadian cents to average C$2.36 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$2.33 and C$2.38. In its weekly report, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said gas inventories rose last week by 26 billion cubic feet to 3.189 trillion cubic feet. The build matched the Reuters poll estimate but fell well short of the year-earlier gain of 48 bcf and the five-year average increase for the week of 61 bcf. In Canada, stocks last week rose 2.8 bcf, or 0.6 percent, to 611.8 bcf, Canadian Enerdata reported. Canadian storage facilities ended the week 83.9 percent full. A year earlier they were at 63.2 percent of capacity. Southern Alberta temperatures are expected to be above the seasonal average for the next six days, according to Environment Canada. Toronto temperatures will be a few degrees cooler than normal on Friday and Saturday, then rise to average or above through Wednesday. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.07 bcf, 230 mmcf below operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 9.48 bcf into the system and a net 84 mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province. Export prices also weakened. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, fell 5 cents to average $3.29 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.75 per mmBtu, down 6 cents. ($1=$1.02 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 7/26/12 7/25/12 Bal. July C$2.33-2.38 C$2.27-2.32 August C$2.31-2.36 C$2.33-2.38 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$3.01-3.06 C$3.02-3.07 (Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by John Wallace)