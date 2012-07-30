Canadian spot gas climbs on futures, tight supply

* AECO up C$0.06 to C$2.38/GJ * Export prices climb CALGARY, Alberta, July 30 (Reuters) - Canadian spot natural gas prices rose on Monday as futures surged on warm weather and short-term Alberta supplies tightened. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta rose 6 Canadian cents from Friday to average C$2.38 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$2.32 and C$2.42. Toronto temperatures are forecast to be above normal for most of the next six days, according to Environment Canada. Alberta temperatures are expected to be at or below the seasonal norm through Friday. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 15.9 bcf, 336 mmcf below operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 9.58 bcf into the system and a net 326 mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province. Export prices also strengthened. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, rose 14 cents from Friday to average $3.37 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.74 per mmBtu, also up 14 cents. ($1=$1.01 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 7/30/12 7/27/12 August C$2.40-2.45 C$2.27-2.32 September C$2.50-2.55 C$2.31-2.36 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$3.00-3.05 C$3.00-3.05 (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Jim Marshall)