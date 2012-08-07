FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canadian spot gas climbs as supplies tighten
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
August 7, 2012 / 6:31 PM / 5 years ago

Canadian spot gas climbs as supplies tighten

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* AECO up C$0.11 at C$2.21/GJ
    * Export prices gain

    CALGARY, Alberta, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Canadian spot natural
gas prices jumped on Tuesday as forecasters called for some hot
short-term temperatures and Alberta supplies tightened.
    Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
rose 11 Canadian cents from Friday to average C$2.21 a
gigajoule. Deals were done between C$2.16 and C$2.25.
    Business was idle Monday due to the Canadian August long
weekend.
    Toronto temperatures are forecast to be above normal for
another day, then fall to below the seasonal norm through the
following four days, Environment Canada said. Southern Alberta
temperatures are expected to be above average through Wednesday,
then moderate.
   
    Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 15.9 bcf, 299 mmcf 
below operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack.
    Producers delivered 9.53 bcf into the system and a net 257
mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province.
    Export prices were also higher. Spot gas at Niagara, for
shipment into the U.S. Northeast, rose 4 cents from Friday to
average $3.16 per mmBtu.         
    Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.76 per mmBtu, up 14
cents. 
    ($1=$1.00 Canadian)
    
 AECO Forwards:    8/07/12          8/03/12
 Bal. August       C$2.13-2.18      C$2.03-2.08
 September         C$2.17-2.22      C$2.15-2.20
 Nov.'12-Oct.'13   C$2.88-2.93      C$2.82-2.87
 
 (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones;Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.