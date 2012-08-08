FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian spot gas gains as Alberta short-term supply shrinks
#Energy
August 8, 2012 / 6:51 PM / in 5 years

Canadian spot gas gains as Alberta short-term supply shrinks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* AECO up C$0.04 at C$2.25/GJ
    * Export prices mixed

    CALGARY, Alberta, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Canadian spot natural gas prices rose on
Wednesday on hot in some markets and tight short-term supply in Alberta.
    Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta rose 4 Canadian
cents from Friday to average C$2.25 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$2.21
and C$2.26.
    Toronto temperatures are forecast to be at or below average through Monday,
Environment Canada said. Southern Alberta temperatures are expected to be above
average through Friday, then turn cooler than usual for the next four days. 
   
    Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 15.97 bcf, 268 mmcf  below operator
TransCanada Corp's target line pack.
    Producers delivered 9.47 bcf into the system and a net 127 mmcf was injected
into storage facilities in the province.
    Export prices were mixed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S.
Northeast, was unchanged at an average $3.16 per mmBtu.         
    Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border
averaged $2.77 per mmBtu, up a penny. 
    ($1=$1.00 Canadian)
    
 AECO Forwards:    8/08/12          8/07/12
 Bal. August       C$2.14-2.19      C$2.13-2.18
 September         C$2.19-2.24      C$2.17-2.22
 Nov.'12-Oct.'13   C$2.91-2.96      C$2.88-2.93
 
 (Reporting by Scott Haggett)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
