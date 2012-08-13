FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian spot gas falls on forecasts, futures
#Market News
August 13, 2012 / 6:35 PM / 5 years ago

Canadian spot gas falls on forecasts, futures

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* AECO down C$0.11 at C$2.06/GJ
    * Export prices fall

    CALGARY, Alberta, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Canadian spot natural
gas prices fell on Monday on lower futures and as cooler weather
forecasts in some markets look to limit demand for the fuel.
    Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
fell 11 Canadian cents from Friday to average C$2.06 a
gigajoule. Deals were done between C$2.03 and C$2.09.
    Toronto temperatures are forecast to be a mix of above and
below average over the next six days, Environment Canada said.
Southern Alberta temperatures are expected to be cooler than
usual until Friday and will then run above average through the
weekend. 
 
    Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.18 bcf, 61 mmcf 
below operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack.
    Producers delivered 9.58 bcf into the system and a net 291
mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province.
    Export prices also dropped. Spot gas at Niagara, for
shipment into the U.S. Northeast, fell 5 cents from Friday to
average $3.00 per mmBtu.         
    Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.56 per mmBtu, down 12
cents. 

 AECO Forwards:    8/13/12          8/10/12
 Bal. August       C$2.00-2.05      C$2.07-2.12
 September         C$2.02-2.07      C$2.09-2.14
 Nov.'12-Oct.'13   C$2.83-2.88      C$2.85-2.90

