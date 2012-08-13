Canadian spot gas falls on forecasts, futures

* AECO down C$0.11 at C$2.06/GJ * Export prices fall CALGARY, Alberta, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Canadian spot natural gas prices fell on Monday on lower futures and as cooler weather forecasts in some markets look to limit demand for the fuel. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta fell 11 Canadian cents from Friday to average C$2.06 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$2.03 and C$2.09. Toronto temperatures are forecast to be a mix of above and below average over the next six days, Environment Canada said. Southern Alberta temperatures are expected to be cooler than usual until Friday and will then run above average through the weekend. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.18 bcf, 61 mmcf below operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 9.58 bcf into the system and a net 291 mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province. Export prices also dropped. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, fell 5 cents from Friday to average $3.00 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.56 per mmBtu, down 12 cents. AECO Forwards: 8/13/12 8/10/12 Bal. August C$2.00-2.05 C$2.07-2.12 September C$2.02-2.07 C$2.09-2.14 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.83-2.88 C$2.85-2.90