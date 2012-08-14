FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian spot gas slips to 7-week low
August 14, 2012 / 5:40 PM / 5 years ago

Canadian spot gas slips to 7-week low

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* AECO down C$0.04 at C$2.02/GJ
    * Export prices rise

    CALGARY, Alberta, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Canadian spot natural
gas prices fell to their lowest level in seven weeks on Tuesday
as forecasters called for mild temperatures in major market
regions, spelling a drop in demand.
    Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
fell 4 Canadian cents to average C$2.02 a gigajoule, the lowest
since June 26. Deals were done between C$2.01 and C$2.05.
    Toronto temperatures are forecast to be below average for
most of the next six days, Environment Canada said. Southern
Alberta temperatures are expected to be cooler than usual
through Thursday, then climb for the next four days. 
   
    Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.2 bcf, close to
operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack.
    Producers delivered 9.5 bcf into the system and a net 203
mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province.
    Export prices were a bit higher. Spot gas at Niagara, for
shipment into the U.S. Northeast, rose 1 cent to average $3.01
per mmBtu.         
    Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.58 per mmBtu, up 2 cents.
    ($1=$0.99 Canadian)
    
 AECO Forwards:    8/14/12          8/13/12
 Bal. August       C$2.02-2.07      C$2.00-2.05
 September         C$2.04-2.09      C$2.02-2.07
 Nov.'12-Oct.'13   C$2.87-2.92      C$2.83-2.88
 
 (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Carol Bishopric)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
