Canadian spot gas slips to 7-week low

* AECO down C$0.04 at C$2.02/GJ * Export prices rise CALGARY, Alberta, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Canadian spot natural gas prices fell to their lowest level in seven weeks on Tuesday as forecasters called for mild temperatures in major market regions, spelling a drop in demand. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta fell 4 Canadian cents to average C$2.02 a gigajoule, the lowest since June 26. Deals were done between C$2.01 and C$2.05. Toronto temperatures are forecast to be below average for most of the next six days, Environment Canada said. Southern Alberta temperatures are expected to be cooler than usual through Thursday, then climb for the next four days. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.2 bcf, close to operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 9.5 bcf into the system and a net 203 mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province. Export prices were a bit higher. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, rose 1 cent to average $3.01 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.58 per mmBtu, up 2 cents. ($1=$0.99 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 8/14/12 8/13/12 Bal. August C$2.02-2.07 C$2.00-2.05 September C$2.04-2.09 C$2.02-2.07 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.87-2.92 C$2.83-2.88 (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Carol Bishopric)