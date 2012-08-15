Canadian spot gas rises on tightening short-term supply

* AECO up C$0.06 at C$2.08/GJ * Export prices rise CALGARY, Alberta, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Canadian spot natural gas prices rose Wednesday as short-term supply in Alberta tightened. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta rose 6 Canadian cents to average C$2.08 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$2.07 and C$2.09. Toronto temperatures are forecast to be mostly below average for most of the next six days, Environment Canada said. Southern Alberta temperatures are expected to be at or above average until cooler weather arrives on Monday. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.14 bcf, 93 mmcf below TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 9.43 bcf into the system and a net 257 mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province. Export prices were higher. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, rose 2 cents to average $3.03 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.65 per mmBtu, up 7 cents. ($1=$0.99 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 8/15/12 8/14/12 Bal. August C$2.01-2.06 C$2.02-2.07 September C$2.03-2.08 C$2.024-2.09 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.79-2.84 C$2.87-2.92 (Reporting by Scott Haggett)