Canadian spot gas rises on tightening short-term supply
#Energy
August 15, 2012 / 5:40 PM / 5 years ago

Canadian spot gas rises on tightening short-term supply

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* AECO up C$0.06 at C$2.08/GJ
    * Export prices rise

    CALGARY, Alberta, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Canadian spot natural gas prices rose
Wednesday as short-term supply in Alberta tightened.
    Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta rose 6 Canadian
cents to average C$2.08 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$2.07 and C$2.09.
    Toronto temperatures are forecast to be mostly below average for most of the
next six days, Environment Canada said. Southern Alberta temperatures are
expected to be at or above average until cooler weather arrives on Monday. 
   
    Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.14 bcf, 93 mmcf below TransCanada
Corp's target line pack.
    Producers delivered 9.43 bcf into the system and a net 257 mmcf was injected
into storage facilities in the province.
    Export prices were higher. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S.
Northeast, rose 2 cents to average $3.03 per mmBtu.         
    Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border
averaged $2.65 per mmBtu, up 7 cents. 
    ($1=$0.99 Canadian)
    
 AECO Forwards:    8/15/12          8/14/12
 Bal. August       C$2.01-2.06      C$2.02-2.07
 September         C$2.03-2.08      C$2.024-2.09
 Nov.'12-Oct.'13   C$2.79-2.84      C$2.87-2.92
 
 (Reporting by Scott Haggett)

