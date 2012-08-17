Canadian spot gas sinks to 7-week low

* AECO down C$0.09 at C$1.97/GJ * Export prices fall CALGARY, Alberta, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Canadian spot natural gas prices fell to a seven-week low on Friday as forecasters called for mild temperatures in eastern markets through the middle of next week, keeping a lid on demand. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta fell 9 Canadian cents to average C$1.97 a gigajoule, the lowest since June 26. Deals were done between C$1.96 and C$1.98 a GJ. Toronto temperatures are forecast to be at or below average for the next five days, Environment Canada said. Southern Alberta temperatures are expected above the seasonal norm through Thursday. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.16 bcf, 74 mmcf below TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 9.7 bcf into the system and a net 221 mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province. Export prices were also lower. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, fell 5 cents to average $2.95 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.48 per mmBtu, down 11 cents. ($1=$0.99 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 8/17/12 8/16/12 Bal. August C$1.95-2.00 C$1.97-2.02 September C$1.99-2.04 C$1.99-2.04 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.76-2.81 C$2.79-2.84 (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones)