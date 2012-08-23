Canadian spot gas Falls on storage, short-term supply

* AECO down C$0.09 at C$2.06/GJ * Export prices mixed CALGARY, Alberta, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Canadian spot natural gas prices fell on Thursday as a bearish storage report pushed futures lower. Also, weighing on the market was an increase in short-term supplies in Alberta. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta fell 9 Canadian cents to average C$2.06 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$1.98 and C$2.09 a GJ. In its weekly report, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said gas inventories rose last week by 47 billion cubic feet to 3.308 trillion cubic feet. Traders and analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 38 bcf gain. In Canada, stock rose last week by 8.6 bcf, or 1.4 percent, to 638.9 bcf, Canadian Enerdata reported. Canadian storage facilities ended the week 87.1 percent full. A year earlier they were at 72.2 percent of capacity. Toronto temperatures are forecast to be average or above average for the next six days, Environment Canada said. Southern Alberta temperatures are expected to be mostly above the seasonal norm through Wednesday. Toronto is a major consumption area and such weather could increase gas use for air conditioning. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.52 billion cubic feet, 284 million cubic feet above TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 9.58 bcf into the system and a net 168 million cubic feet was injected into storage facilities in the province. Export prices were mixed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, rose 3 cents to an average $3.08 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.46 per mmBtu, down 3 cents. ($1=$0.99 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 8/23/12 8/22/12 Bal. August C$2.01-2.06 C$2.18-2.23 September C$2.08-2.13 C$2.09-2.14 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.80-2.85 C$2.80-2.85 (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)