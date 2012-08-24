FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canadian spot gas falls on futures, short-term supply
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
August 24, 2012 / 6:31 PM / in 5 years

Canadian spot gas falls on futures, short-term supply

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* AECO down C$0.05 at C$2.01/GJ
    * Export prices mixed

    CALGARY, Alberta, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Canadian spot natural
gas prices fell on Friday on weaker futures and rising
short-term supply in Alberta
    Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
fell 5 Canadian cents to average C$2.01 a gigajoule. Deals were
done between C$1.93 and C$2.04 a GJ.
    Temperatures in Toronto, Canada's largest market, are
forecast to be at or above average for the next six days,
Environment Canada said. Southern Alberta temperatures are
expected to be a mix of above and below average through
Thursday. 
   
    Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.66 billion cubic
feet, 421 million cubic feet above TransCanada Corp's 
target line pack.
    Producers delivered 9.72 bcf into the system and a net 271
million cubic feet was injected into storage facilities in the
province.
    Export prices were mixed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment
into the U.S. Northeast, fell 2 cents to an average $3.06 per
mmBtu.         
    Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.48 per mmBtu, up 2 cents.
    ($1=$0.99 Canadian)
    
 AECO Forwards:    8/24/12          8/23/12
 Bal. August       C$1.93-1.98      C$2.01-2.06
 September         C$2.07-2.12      C$2.08-2.13
 Nov.'12-Oct.'13   C$2.76-2.81      C$2.80-2.85
 
 (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.