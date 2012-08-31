FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canadian spot gas eases into long weekend
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
August 31, 2012 / 6:56 PM / 5 years ago

Canadian spot gas eases into long weekend

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* AECO down C$0.01 at C$2.12/GJ
    * Export prices mixed

    CALGARY, Alberta, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Canadian spot natural
gas prices eased on Friday as the Labor Day long weekend loomed
and temperatures were forecast to moderate.
    Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
slipped 1 Canadian cent to average C$2.12 a gigajoule. Deals
were done between C$2.07 and C$2.15 a GJ.
    Temperatures in Toronto, Canada's largest market, are
forecast to be above average for the next six days, though
values will ease early next week, Environment Canada said.
Southern Alberta temperatures are expected be a few degrees on
either side of seasonal through Thursday. 
   
    Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 15.57 billion cubic
feet, 670 million cubic feet under TransCanada Corp's 
target line pack. Producers delivered 9.49 bcf into the system
and a net 20 mmcf was wit hdrawn from st o rage facilities in the
province.
    Export prices were mixed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment
into the U.S. Northeast, rose 11 cents to average $3.02 per
mmBtu.         
    Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.41 per mmBtu, down 14
cents. 
    ($1=$0.99 Canadian)
    
 AECO Forwards:    8/31/12          8/30/12
 September         C$2.08-2.13      C$2.06-2.11
 October           C$2.17-2.22      C$2.16-2.21
 Nov.'12-Oct.'13   C$2.75-2.80      C$2.69-2.74
 
 (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.